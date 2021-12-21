Close Encounter: Hull Western Christian nips Sergeant Bluff-Luton 65-58

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Hull Western Christian passed in a 65-58 victory at Sergeant Bluff-Luton's expense in Iowa boys basketball on December 21.
The Wolfpack's supremacy showed as they carried a 56-38 lead into the fourth quarter.
Hull Western Christian's shooting jumped to a 35-26 lead over Sergeant Bluff-Luton at the half.
In recent action on December 9, Hull Western Christian faced off against LeMars and Sergeant Bluff-Luton took on Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on December 14 at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High School. Click here for a recap
