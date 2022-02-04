 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Close Encounter: Le Mars Gehlen Catholic nips Marcus MMCRU 60-53

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Le Mars Gehlen Catholic didn't mind, dispatching Marcus MMCRU 60-53 on February 4 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

In recent action on January 24, Marcus MMCRU faced off against Correctionville River Valley and Le Mars Gehlen Catholic took on Hull Trinity Christian on January 25 at Hull Trinity Christian High School. For more, click here.

