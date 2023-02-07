Sioux City S.C. East shook off some early rust and roared away from LeMars 51-30 on February 7 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

LeMars started on steady ground by forging a 11-10 lead over Sioux City S.C. East at the end of the first quarter.

The Black Raiders kept a 24-18 halftime margin at the Bulldogs' expense.

Sioux City S.C. East moved to a 36-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Black Raiders held on with a 15-5 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Sioux City S.C. East and LeMars squared off with February 8, 2022 at Sioux City East High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 30, LeMars faced off against Hull Western Christian . Click here for a recap. Sioux City S.C. East took on Bellevue West on January 31 at Sioux City East High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.