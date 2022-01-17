Complete command: Remsen St. Mary's thwarts all counters to defeat Correctionville River Valley 76-19

Remsen St. Mary's offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Correctionville River Valley with an all-around effort during this 76-19 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 17.
In recent action on January 11, Correctionville River Valley faced off against Sioux City Siouxland Christian and Remsen St. Mary's took on Le Mars Gehlen Catholic on January 11 at Le Mars Gehlen Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Hawks registered a 38-11 advantage at half over the Wolverines.
The first quarter gave the Hawks a 20-3 lead over the Wolverines.
