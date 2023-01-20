Complete command: Sioux City S.C. East dominates Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in convincing showing 93-37

Sioux City S.C. East painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson's defense for a 93-37 win on January 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Sioux City S.C. East drew first blood by forging a 20-6 margin over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson after the first quarter.
The Black Raiders opened an immense 47-19 gap over the Yellow Jackets at halftime.
Sioux City S.C. East thundered to a 67-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Black Raiders, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 26-6 fourth quarter, too.
Last season, Sioux City S.C. East and Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson squared off with January 21, 2022 at Sioux City East High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Sioux City S.C. East faced off against LeMars and Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson took on Sergeant Bluff-Luton on January 13 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School. Click here for a recap.
