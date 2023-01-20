Complete command: Sioux City S.C. East dominates Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in convincing showing 93-37

Sioux City S.C. East painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson's defense for a 93-37 win on January 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Sioux City S.C. East drew first blood by forging a 20-6 margin over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson after the first quarter.

The Black Raiders opened an immense 47-19 gap over the Yellow Jackets at halftime.

Sioux City S.C. East thundered to a 67-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Black Raiders, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 26-6 fourth quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.