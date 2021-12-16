Complete command: Sloan Westwood thwarts all counters to defeat Westside Ar-We-Va 59-39

Westside Ar-We-Va had no answers as Sloan Westwood roared to a 59-39 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 16.
Recently on December 11 , Sloan Westwood squared up on Paullina South O'Brien in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
Sloan Westwood's offense breathed fire to a 28-12 lead over Westside Ar-We-Va at the half.
The first quarter gave the Rebels a 13-10 lead over the Rockets.
