Convincing fashion: Remsen St. Mary's handles Hartley H-M-S 62-22

Remsen St. Mary's offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Hartley H-M-S with an all-around effort during this 62-22 victory in Iowa boys basketball on February 17.
Recently on February 8 , Remsen St. Mary's squared up on Hull Trinity Christian in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.