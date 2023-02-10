Sioux City Siouxland Christian knocked off Correctionville River Valley 65-52 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 10.

Last season, Sioux City Siouxland Christian and Correctionville River Valley faced off on January 11, 2022 at Sioux City Siouxland Christian High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on February 2, Correctionville River Valley faced off against Moville Woodbury Central . For a full recap, click here. Sioux City Siouxland Christian took on Ida Grove OA-Bcig on February 2 at Sioux City Siouxland Christian High School. For results, click here.

