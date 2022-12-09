Correctionville River Valley delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Mapleton MVAOCOU 53-47

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Correctionville River Valley wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 53-47 over Mapleton MVAOCOU in Iowa boys basketball on December 9.
Last season, Mapleton MVAOCOU and Correctionville River Valley squared off with December 9, 2021 at Mapleton MVAOCOU last season.
