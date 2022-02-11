 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Correctionville River Valley rolls like thunder over Whiting 53-17

  • 0

Correctionville River Valley's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Whiting 53-17 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on February 4, Correctionville River Valley faced off against Lawton-Bronson and Whiting took on Oakland Riverside on January 31 at Oakland Riverside Community High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News