Correctionville River Valley rolls like thunder over Whiting 53-17

Correctionville River Valley's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Whiting 53-17 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 4, Correctionville River Valley faced off against Lawton-Bronson and Whiting took on Oakland Riverside on January 31 at Oakland Riverside Community High School. For a full recap, click here.
