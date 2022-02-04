Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln cancels check from Sioux City S.C. East 81-63

Saddled up and ready to go, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln spurred past Sioux City S.C. East 81-63 on February 4 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln took control in the third quarter with a 65-49 advantage over Sioux City S.C. East.

The Lynx's offense struck to a 49-34 lead over the Black Raiders at the half.

The Lynx made the first move by forging a 26-16 margin over the Black Raiders after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.