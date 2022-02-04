Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln cancels check from Sioux City S.C. East 81-63

Saddled up and ready to go, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln spurred past Sioux City S.C. East 81-63 on February 4 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 28, Sioux City S.C. East faced off against Sioux City S.C. North and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln took on Sergeant Bluff-Luton on January 28 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School. For a full recap, click here.
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln took control in the third quarter with a 65-49 advantage over Sioux City S.C. East.
The Lynx's offense struck to a 49-34 lead over the Black Raiders at the half.
People are also reading…
The Lynx made the first move by forging a 26-16 margin over the Black Raiders after the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.