Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln cancels check from Sioux City S.C. West 78-63

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln will take its 78-63 victory over Sioux City S.C. West on December 16 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln drew first blood by forging a 14-13 margin over Sioux City S.C. West after the first quarter.
The Wolverines came from behind to grab the advantage 35-34 at intermission over the Lynx.
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 60-46 lead over Sioux City S.C. West.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Lynx, who enjoyed the upper hand in an 18-17 fourth quarter, too.
Last season, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and Sioux City S.C. West squared off with February 1, 2022 at Sioux City West last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
