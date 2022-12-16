Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln cancels check from Sioux City S.C. West 78-63

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln will take its 78-63 victory over Sioux City S.C. West on December 16 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln drew first blood by forging a 14-13 margin over Sioux City S.C. West after the first quarter.

The Wolverines came from behind to grab the advantage 35-34 at intermission over the Lynx.

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 60-46 lead over Sioux City S.C. West.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Lynx, who enjoyed the upper hand in an 18-17 fourth quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.