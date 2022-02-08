 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln controls the action and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic in affair 78-50

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 78-50 victory over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 8.

In recent action on February 1, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln faced off against Sioux City S.C. West and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic took on LeMars on February 3 at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic. For more, click here.

