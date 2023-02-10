Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln charged Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic and collected a 61-42 victory at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High on February 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln drew first blood by forging a 13-6 margin over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic after the first quarter.

The Lynx fought to a 27-20 intermission margin at the Crusaders' expense.

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln jumped to a 45-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Lynx added to their advantage with a 16-11 margin in the closing period.

The last time Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic played in a 78-50 game on February 8, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on February 3, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln faced off against Sioux City S.C. East . Click here for a recap. Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic took on Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson on January 31 at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson High School. For a full recap, click here.

