Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln knocks out victory on LeMars 52-33

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln notched a win on the victory belt after defeating LeMars 52-33 in Iowa boys basketball on January 21.
In recent action on January 15, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln faced off against Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic and LeMars took on Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley on January 11 at Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.