Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln passes stress test against Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56-37

Saddled up and ready to go, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln spurred past Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56-37 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln a 11-4 lead over Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

The Lynx registered a 27-18 advantage at half over the Warriors.

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln charged to a 39-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lynx avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 17-13 stretch over the final quarter.

Last season, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln faced off on January 28, 2022 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School. For more, click here.

Recently on December 6, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln squared off with LeMars in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

