Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln passes stress test against Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56-37

Saddled up and ready to go, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln spurred past Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56-37 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln a 11-4 lead over Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

The Lynx registered a 27-18 advantage at half over the Warriors.

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln charged to a 39-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lynx avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 17-13 stretch over the final quarter.

