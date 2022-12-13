Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln passes stress test against Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56-37

Saddled up and ready to go, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln spurred past Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56-37 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln a 11-4 lead over Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
The Lynx registered a 27-18 advantage at half over the Warriors.
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln charged to a 39-24 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Lynx avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 17-13 stretch over the final quarter.
Last season, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln faced off on January 28, 2022 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School. For more, click here.
