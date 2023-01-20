Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln secures a win over LeMars 55-43

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln knocked off LeMars 55-43 at Lemars High on January 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln jumped in front of LeMars 12-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Lynx fought to a 28-16 halftime margin at the Bulldogs' expense.
The dynamic altered in the third quarter as LeMars inched back to a 41-33 deficit.
The Lynx got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-10 edge.
Last season, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and LeMars faced off on January 21, 2022 at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High School. Click here for a recap.
People are also reading…
In recent action on January 13, LeMars faced off against Sioux City S.C. East and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln took on Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic on January 13 at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.