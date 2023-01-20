Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln secures a win over LeMars 55-43

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln knocked off LeMars 55-43 at Lemars High on January 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln jumped in front of LeMars 12-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Lynx fought to a 28-16 halftime margin at the Bulldogs' expense.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as LeMars inched back to a 41-33 deficit.

The Lynx got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-10 edge.

