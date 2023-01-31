 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln secures a win over Sioux City S.C. West 69-58

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln still prevailed 69-58 against Sioux City S.C. West for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 31.

Sioux City S.C. West started on steady ground by forging a 16-12 lead over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln at the end of the first quarter.

The Lynx's offense jumped in front for a 30-29 lead over the Wolverines at the intermission.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and Sioux City S.C. West locked in a 42-42 stalemate.

The Lynx hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 27-16 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and Sioux City S.C. West faced off on February 1, 2022 at Sioux City West. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 20, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln faced off against LeMars . For results, click here. Sioux City S.C. West took on Sioux City S.C. East on January 24 at Sioux City East High School. Click here for a recap.

