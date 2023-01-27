Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln tacks win on Sergeant Bluff-Luton 75-52

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln lit up the scoreboard on January 27 to propel past Sergeant Bluff-Luton for a 75-52 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup
The first quarter gave Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln a 13-7 lead over Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
The Lynx's offense jumped in front for a 32-18 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln stormed to a 59-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Warriors fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Lynx would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
The last time Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln played in a 65-60 game on January 28, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln faced off against LeMars and Sergeant Bluff-Luton took on Sioux City S.C. West on January 20 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School. Click here for a recap.
