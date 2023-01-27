Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln tacks win on Sergeant Bluff-Luton 75-52

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln lit up the scoreboard on January 27 to propel past Sergeant Bluff-Luton for a 75-52 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup

The first quarter gave Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln a 13-7 lead over Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

The Lynx's offense jumped in front for a 32-18 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln stormed to a 59-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Lynx would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

