Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln turns out the lights on Sergeant Bluff-Luton 61-38

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Sergeant Bluff-Luton 61-38 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 14.
In recent action on December 7, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln faced off against LeMars and Sergeant Bluff-Luton took on LeMars on December 3 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School. For more, click here.
The Lynx made the first move by forging an 18-7 margin over the Warriors after the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.