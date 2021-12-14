 Skip to main content
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln turns out the lights on Sergeant Bluff-Luton 61-38

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Sergeant Bluff-Luton 61-38 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 14.

In recent action on December 7, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln faced off against LeMars and Sergeant Bluff-Luton took on LeMars on December 3 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School. For more, click here.

The Lynx made the first move by forging an 18-7 margin over the Warriors after the first quarter.

