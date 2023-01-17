Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln's convoy passes Sioux City S.C. North 69-55

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln had its hands full but finally brushed off Sioux City S.C. North 69-55 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln drew first blood by forging a 17-8 margin over Sioux City S.C. North after the first quarter.

The Lynx registered a 35-19 advantage at halftime over the Stars.

Sioux City S.C. North trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 48-41.

Conditioning showed as the Lynx outscored the Stars 21-14 in the fourth quarter.

