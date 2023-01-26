 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Council Bluffs Heartland Christian staggers Whiting with resounding performance 57-11

Council Bluffs Heartland Christian's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Whiting during a 57-11 blowout at Council Bluffs Heartland Christian on January 26 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 17, Whiting faced off against Omaha Christian. For results, click here.

