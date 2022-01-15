Council Bluffs St. Albert tackles Sloan Westwood 70-49

Council Bluffs St. Albert's river of points eventually washed away Sloan Westwood in a 70-49 offensive cavalcade during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Recently on January 7 , Sloan Westwood squared up on Holstein Ridge View in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.