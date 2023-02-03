Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson finally found a way to top Sioux City S.C. North 65-56 at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson High on February 3 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson opened with a 16-14 advantage over Sioux City S.C. North through the first quarter.

The Yellow Jackets fought to a 34-28 halftime margin at the Stars' expense.

Sioux City S.C. North showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 51-46.

There was no room for doubt as the Yellow Jackets added to their advantage with a 14-10 margin in the closing period.

In recent action on January 27, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson faced off against LeMars . For a full recap, click here. Sioux City S.C. North took on Sioux City S.C. East on January 27 at Sioux City East High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.