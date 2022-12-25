Dakota Valley all-state guards Bruns, Rosenquist make run at another title

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Isaac Bruns and Randy Rosenquist form a dynamic duo in the backcourt.

Bruns, the reigning South Dakota Class A Player of the Year, is a smooth shooter and prolific scorer. The 6-foot-5-inch guard also battles under the boards and regularly covers the opposing team's top player.

"He's got every scoring ability in the book," Dakota Valley head coach Jason Kleis says. "He can put the ball on the floor, he can pull up, and he can shoot the three. And he's a great defender and rebounder."

Rosenquist, a 6-foot point guard, runs the offense, pushing the ball up and down the court at a fast pace. Along with dishing off to Bruns and other teammates, he regularly scores in double-figures, while hustling all over the court.

"Every time we look at the stat sheet, we're just shocked at how many different things he does, whether it's steals, assists, blocks, deflections," Kleis said. "He can score and he can rebound. He's just super dynamic and a great leader."

The senior guards' talents were on full display as they led the Panthers to an undefeated season and the school's first state championship last season..

In the Class A title game against Sioux Valley, Rosenquist scored a team-high 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting, while Bruns scored 24 on 6-of-16 shooting. Both earned spots on the All-Tournament Team and Class A First Team All-State honors.

"I can't imagine there's been too many tandem guard combos in the history of the state that have been as good as those two have been," Kleis said. "We're just lucky to be able to coach them."

The backcourt mates play off each other's strengths and rely on each other throughout the game.

"He facilitates our offense and takes a lot of pressure off of me when he can dribble the ball up the court," Bruns said in a recent interview with The Journal, as he sat next to Rosenquist in the school's commons. "It's awesome to have a guy like that on the team."

Rosenquist said he and his teammates trust Bruns to not only put up the most points but also to defend the other team's best player.

"Every once in a while, if he's feeling it, we give him the ball and let him go," Rosequist said.

One of those times came in Dakota Valley's most recent game. Wowing the crowd at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City on Dec. 17, Bruns poured in 39 points on 14-of-20 shooting to lead the Panthers past Minneapolis North, 88-53. Rosenquist added 19 points in the game, which was part of The Arena Invitational.

"They were super athletic and I know in warmups they were a lot more impressive than we were," Kleis said, referring to the Polars, who put on a dunking show in the pre-game. "It took us a a little while to adjust to a different style, but I think the thing about these two is they're just super smart high basketball IQ kids and they figured it out for sure."

Multi-sports athletes

Bruns' and Rosenquist's competitive drive and friendship extends off the guard. Rosenquist joked that Bruns is always coming up with some kind of competition, whether it's playing Xbox, basketball in the pool or an impromptu volleyball tournament on the beach of McCook Lake.

While Bruns and Rosenquist play basketball year-round, they also compete in other sports for the Panthers. Bruns, a centerfielder, and Rosenquist, a shortstop, starred on the Panthers baseball team that reached the state finals this year. Rosenquist was the starting quarterback and safety for the Dakota Valley football team that finished 6-4 this fall.

Both come from families with impressive athletic credentials. Rosenquist's older sister, Rylee, was named the Class A Player of the Year in the 2021-22 season as she led the Panthers to the state tournament and became the school's all-time leading scorer. Bruns' older brother, Paul, transferred to the University of South Dakota this season after leading the University of North Dakota in scoring his freshman year.

Isaac Bruns, who signed a letter of intent with USD this fall, will join Paul on the Coyotes roster beginning next season. Rosenquist said he is considering a couple options for playing college basketball.

As sophomores on the 2020-21 Dakota Valley team, Bruns and Rosenquist remember the disappointment Paul and the other seniors felt after the Panthers lost to Sioux Valley in the semi-finals at the state tournament after leading by 15 points in the second half.

The next year, the Panthers turned the tables, blowing out Sioux Valley in the championship game.

"I would say our sophomore state experience definitely played a huge part in our season and success last year," Bruns said.

Defending their title

Though Dakota Valley lost six seniors from last season's team, their top five scorers returned, making the Panthers the favorites to win back-to-back titles.

While defenses are designed to stop their all-state guards, Kleis says they're capable of carrying an even heavier load this season.

"Both of them have really improved from a year ago, which is which is crazy to say when we went undefeated and were state champions last year, but they have. They’re both bigger, stronger and faster and they're both better shooters."

This summer, the Panthers prepared for the upcoming season by playing in tournaments around the region and even traveling to Georgia. Their 2022-23 schedule is loaded. In addition to the always tough Dakota XII Conference, their non-conference slate includes games against traditional area powers Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Hartington Cedar Catholic, the Panthers will play yet-to-be-determined top teams in invitationals at the Sioux Falls Pentagon, the Corn Palace in Mitchell, S.D., and the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

"We just know that everyone's going to come at us and give us their best game, so there's no there's taking a game off," Rosenquist said. "We know we just have to come prepared for every game.

Though they have a target on their backs, Bruns said the team doesn't feel added pressure to duplicate last year's undefeated season.

"We do a good job of just trying to take it one game at a time and focusing more like where we're at right now instead of the end goal," he said.

The Panthers' three other starters -- seniors Jaxon Hennies, Sam Faldmo and junior Jason Wingert -- complement the play of Bruns and Rosenquist.

"They've embraced their roles," Kleis said of Hennies, Faldmo and Wingert. "Put them on another team and they might score 20 points in every game."

Coming off the bench for the Panthers are Bruns' younger brother, Luke, a sophomore, and Kleis' son, Sam, a senior.

Constant competitors

As a parent, Kleis watched the seniors on this year's squad play countless games in youth tournaments.

"It's been fun to see these two develop and grow and turn into what they are today," Kleis said of Bruns and Rosenquist. "They have that kind of relationship where they respect each other. They bang heads a lot in practice, but it's really a healthy, fun thing to watch."'

Kleis, who has led the Panthers for 15 years, said the dynamic duo have been model players in practice and games.

"I've never had to to ever get mad at them for not playing hard or not competing," he said. "It's in their DNA. Every time they step in the gym, they compete."