 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Dakota Valley boys beat Vermillion to advance to SoDak 16

  • 0
Dakota Valley vs Vermillion basketball

Dakota Valley's Isaac Bruns shoots a three-pointer as Vermillion's Carter Mart defends him during Dakota Valley vs Vermillion basketball action, Friday, in North Sioux City, S.D., March 4, 2022.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

NORTH SIOUX CITY-- Still perfect. 

The Dakota Valley High School boys basketball team kept its season record perfect on Friday night, as the Panthers walloped Vermillion at home, 73-35, to advance to the SoDak 16. 

Junior Isaac Bruns led the team again in scoring, with 19 points on the night on 5-of-9 shooting, with three 3-points against the Tanagers. Bruns was one of three Panthers' players to finish with a double-digit points total, with Randy Rosenquist scoring 13 and Jaxon Wingert putting up 11 apiece for Dakota Valley. 

Rosenquist and Wingert both fell just short of a double-double, with nine rebounds to each of their names. 

As a team, the Panthers finished with 30 total rebounds, while Vermillion had 19. The Panthers also shot 53.4 percent from the field. 

Dakota Valley took an early lead with 13 points in the first quarter, and then led by 13 points at halftime, 29-16, after scoring 16 more in the second quarter. 

People are also reading…

The Panthers' offense exploded for 25 points in the third quarter and 19 more in the fourth. The Tanagers just couldn't keep up, as the Panthers outscored them in the second half, 44-19. 

With the loss, Vermillion ends its season with a 15-7 overall record, while Dakota Valley (22-0) advances to the SoDak 16. 

The No. 1 seeded Panthers will play on Tuesday against No. 16 Madison, at 7 p.m. in Beresford, S.D. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

5 months for $5

5 months for $5

Get 5 months of a Courier digital subscription for just $5 at https://go.wcfcourier.com/nov5

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Dakota Valley defeats Vermillion basketball 73-35

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News