Dakota Valley boys beat Vermillion to advance to SoDak 16

NORTH SIOUX CITY-- Still perfect.

The Dakota Valley High School boys basketball team kept its season record perfect on Friday night, as the Panthers walloped Vermillion at home, 73-35, to advance to the SoDak 16.

Junior Isaac Bruns led the team again in scoring, with 19 points on the night on 5-of-9 shooting, with three 3-points against the Tanagers. Bruns was one of three Panthers' players to finish with a double-digit points total, with Randy Rosenquist scoring 13 and Jaxon Wingert putting up 11 apiece for Dakota Valley.

Rosenquist and Wingert both fell just short of a double-double, with nine rebounds to each of their names.

As a team, the Panthers finished with 30 total rebounds, while Vermillion had 19. The Panthers also shot 53.4 percent from the field.

Dakota Valley took an early lead with 13 points in the first quarter, and then led by 13 points at halftime, 29-16, after scoring 16 more in the second quarter.

The Panthers' offense exploded for 25 points in the third quarter and 19 more in the fourth. The Tanagers just couldn't keep up, as the Panthers outscored them in the second half, 44-19.

With the loss, Vermillion ends its season with a 15-7 overall record, while Dakota Valley (22-0) advances to the SoDak 16.

The No. 1 seeded Panthers will play on Tuesday against No. 16 Madison, at 7 p.m. in Beresford, S.D.

