Dakota Valley boys clinch state tournament spot with 27-point burst from junior Isaac Bruns

BERESFORD, S.D. — The mission is clear for the Panthers. Go win a state title.

The No. 1 ranked Dakota Valley High School boys basketball team (23-0) is headed back for another crack at a South Dakota Class A state title, punching their ticket to the big dance on Tuesday night with a 68-50 victory over No. 16 seeded Madison (11-12) in the SoDak 16 at Beresford High School.

The victory gives the undefeated Panthers an opportunity to make up for last season’s disappointing finish, where they placed third overall at state after losing to Sioux Valley in the state semifinals.

Third place wasn’t good enough for Dakota Valley. This year, they plan to win the whole thing.

“Last year was a tough pill to swallow in a lot of ways, with that game we lost,” Dakota Valley coach Jason Kleis said. “There is no doubt it’s been big motivation for us. To work hard, to prepare, to get better, and our guys have just totally bought in.”

The Panthers shot out in front of the Bulldogs on Tuesday night, scoring 14 of the final 16 points in the first quarter to take a 22-10 lead. Dakota Valley then went on a 9-0 in the second quarter to extend the lead to 31-13.

Madison responded by scoring 12 of the next 14 to pull within eight points, but Dakota Valley scored four straight at the end of the second to go into halftime with a 39-27 lead, with 15 of those points coming from junior Isaac Bruns.

Bruns came into the SoDak 16 matchup averaging a team-high 24 points, and nine rebounds per game. Bruns was electric against the Bulldogs, scoring a total of 27 points, the last of which came at the 3:50 mark in the fourth quarter, when a Bruns bucket gave the Panthers a 65-44 lead.

Bruns finished last season with 598 total points and 162 rebounds, both good for second on the squad behind his older brother, Paul, who was recently named the Summit Freshman of the Year after leading the University of North Dakota in scoring.

Now with Paul off playing college ball, Isaac has taken control of the Panthers’ offense. The 6-foot-4 inch Bruns has a team-high 195 rebounds so far, along with 40 assists and 29 steals.

While Isaac has taken over the crown from Paul this season as the team’s most explosive player, it doesn’t seem to feel too heavy for him.

“Isaac has not pressed at all this year with feeling pressure to score,” Kleis said. “He’s really bought into sharing it, … he wants to win. He’s a competitor, and a great defender, and he has really bought into wanting to get this team to Saturday night next week.”

The Panthers outscored the Bulldogs in the second half on Tuesday, 29-23, with Bruns scoring 13 of his points after the break. Aside from Bruns, junior Randy Rosenquist also had a big night for the Panthers, with 15 \in the scoring column, and a series of impressive assists.

Throughout the night, Rosenquist found his teammates seemingly on a dime, and was able to hit them in open space from almost anywhere on the floor. After putting up a total of 77 assists as a sophomore last year, Rosenquist has stepped up this season, and become a player who can pass the ball with perfect precision. He finished Tuesday night with six assists, and seven total rebounds.

Dakota Valley lost each of its top two assists-getters after last season’s third-place finish, in Paul Bruns and Chayce Montagne.

Thanks to a three-inch growth spurt over the summer and a realization that he had some big shoes to fill, Rosenquist has been better than either of those players at dishing out buckets, with 166 assists on the season headed into Tuesday’s game.

“I think I’ve gotten a little stronger, and growing has definitely been a key part to my defense and everything,” Rosenquist said. “Defense gets steals and tipped passes. I get going, and once I’m getting down the lane, with my length, I can usually get it up to score or dump it off.”

With the SoDak 16 trophy headed home with the Panthers, the countdown begins now for the state tournament, which begins on March 17 in Rapid City.

The whole of the Panthers’ starting lineup has been here before, and they know what it feels like to fall short. As Rosenquist puts its, the Panthers “don’t ever want to experience that again.”

This year, the goal is clear. Come out on top, and buckle the state championship trophy in for a snug six-hour drive home to Dakota Valley.

“The season didn’t end how we wanted to last year, obviously,” Bruns said. “We’ve had that in the back of our mind since we started, and I think that is part of the reason that we’ve done so good. We’ve got three games left, and we’ve got to finish it out.”

