Dakota Valley boys hold off Sioux Falls Christian to advance to state semifinals

RAPID CITY, S.D.-- Nothing comes easy.

For the second time this season, the Dakota Valley High School boys basketball team faced off against defending champion Sioux Falls Christian, and for the second straight time, the Panthers had to fight hard to keep the Chargers at bay.

Thursday afternoon at The Monument in Rapid City, S.D., the No. 1 seeded Panthers and No. 8 seeded Chargers played in the Class A South Dakota state tournament quarterfinals, with Dakota Valley eking out a hard-fought 62-56 victory.

Much like the last time the two teams faced off, only a big fourth quarter saved the Panthers from suffering their first loss of the season.

“Unbelievable,” Dakota Valley head coach Jason Kleis said. “That is not the team we wanted to play in the first round of the state tournament. I just give a ton of credit to them. But our guys, it felt like we were dead in the water two or three times, but they stuck with it, and they persevered. Gosh, it was a great win. A great win for our program.”

The lead changed hands many times throughout the ballgame, as the Chargers erased several comfortable Dakota Valley leads. In the first quarter, the Panthers went up, 15-9, only for Sioux Falls Christian to kick off the second quarter with a 9-0 lead that gave the Chargers an 18-15 lead.

Dakota Valley responded with a 9-0 run of its own to go back out in front, 24-18, but Sioux Falls Christian scored nine of the next 11 to retake the lead, 27-26. At halftime, the teams were deadlocked at 29-29.

In the third quarter, a corner 3 from junior Randy Rosenquist put the Panthers on top, 35-31, but the Chargers hit back with a 7-0 scoring run to make it a 38-35 score. But Isaac Bruns and Jaxon Hennies hit back to back 3-pointers to give the Panthers a 41-38 lead.

The fourth quarter started frantically, as Sioux Falls Christian took a one point advantage thanks to consecutive baskets from Logan Schipper and Brooks Nelson, only to see Dakota Valley go back in front on a pair of free throws from Rosenquist.

Sioux Falls Christian took its final lead of the game at 5:45 to go on a basket from Schipper, followed by a free throw from Cole Snyder, which gave the Chargers a 47-45 lead.

Dakota Valley responded to that with a two-point shot from Bruns and a bucket from Rosenquist that put the Panthers on top for good. Sioux Falls Christian got within three points of the Panthers on three different occasions in the final four minutes of the game, but Bruns pushed Dakota Valley over the top by scoring 11 fourth quarter points.

The Panthers played on the brink of disaster in the final four minutes, as Bruns had been called for four fouls, which kept Kleis living in fear, but didn’t keep Bruns from doing his thing.

He scored nine of his 18 total points from that point on.

“I think it changed my approach a little bit,” Bruns said. “If my guy caught it in the post, I couldn’t reach over or block him or anything like that. I just had to be smarter, but for the most part I still tried to stay aggressive and not change my game too much.”

Bruns sealed things with six seconds left in the game, as a successful free throw put the Panthers up by two scores. Bruns was one of two Panthers to score in double figures, with teammate Randy Rosenquist finishing with 11 for the afternoon.

For Sioux Falls Christian, junior Ethan Bruns (no relation) had a team-high 21 points, 15 of which came in the first half.

In his halftime interview, Kleis mentioned that the Panthers needed to “go inside” more down near the hoop, which he believed was a key ingredient in Dakota Valley’s strong second half performance.

“We emphasized to our kids that they are so good and sticky defensively on the perimeter, we have to change the shape of that and suck them in a little bit,” Kleis said. “I don’t know that we got a lot easy baskets inside, but we certainly threw it in and we had a big kick-out out to Jaxon Hennies for a 3, and those were all created by us getting the ball in the paint more in the second half.

Dakota Valley (24-0) will play No. 4 seeded Flandreau on Friday night in the Class A state semifinals, a team that which features a pair of elite scorers in senior pair Tash Lunday and Chase Lebrun.

On Thursday, Lunday and Lebrun scored 23 and 12 points, respectively, in Flandreau’s 50-36 state quarterfinal win over Groton Area. The Fliers are making their first state tournament appearance since 2004.

“Two superstars that are big kids,” Kleis said. “Kind of like Sioux Falls Christian, they’re going to really post up a lot and get a lot of points in the paint. It’ll be another tough challenge, a lot of people think they’re the best team in the state.”

The Panthers and Fliers will tip off at 7 p.m. on Friday, at the Monument in Rapid City.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0