Dakota Valley holds on for thrilling state quarterfinal victory over Winner

Panthers senior Paul Bruns scored a crucial bucket to put the Panthers up by three. With 17.3 seconds left in the game, sophomore Randy Rosenquist forced a turnover to give Dakota Valley the ball. After that, the Panthers scored the final four points of the game to get to 65 points, and secure the heart-attack victory.

Isaac Bruns finished with a team-high 31 points on 13-of-21 shooting, with three 3-pointers. Paul Bruns had a double-double, with 22 points and 21 rebounds.

“They did what they always do,” Kleis said of the Bruns brothers. “They score, and I thought that they didn't stick to the script enough of being patient in the second half, which was frustrating, but that was all of our guys. Paul and Isaac are great players. They know what they are doing and they know how to score.”

On the other side, Brady Fritz led the way for Winner with 28 points on 10-of-28 shooting, with six 3-pointers in the game. The Warriors nearly erased an 18-point halftime deficit by outscoring the Panthers in the second half, 40-29.