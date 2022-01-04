Dakota Valley pulls away from Sergeant Bluff-Luton in second half

SERGEANT BLUFF — The Dakota Valley High School boys basketball team went on a 9-0 run during the middle of the second quarter and it spilled over into the third quarter en route to the road win Tuesday.

Isaac Bruns led the Panthers with 26 points.

Jaxon Hennies chipped in with 11 points.

Warriors junior Tyler Smith scored a team-high 10 points, and that included making a 3-pointer during the second half.

Woodbury Central 66, Siouxland Christian 57: The Wildcats outscored the Eagles 19-9 over the third quarter to create the distance it needed on Tuesday.

Dallas Kluender led Woodbury Central with 34 points. He made 13 shots and 6 of 9 free throws. He scored 16 points during the first half.

Aidan O’Mara had a 17-point night.

Nolan Porter led the Eagles with 16 points.

Okoboji 70, Sioux Center 65: The Pioneers scored 20 fourth-quarter points in the win.

The Pioneers were led by Lucas Lorenzen's 29 points. Kaleb Peschong contributed 15. Sioux Center was led by Cael Van Beek's 20 points.

Sioux Central 65, Ridge View 27: The Rebels started out strong on Tuesday, leading 24-3 at the end of the first quarter.

The Rebels were 23-for-38 from the floor and made eight 3s.

Jacob Hargens led Sioux Central with 26 points and 14 rebounds. Carter Boettcher was one rebound shy of a double-double, as he had 17 points and nine rebounds.

Ponca 45, Crofton 35: Ponca held Crofton without a field goal in the last 2 minutes, 38 minutes in the game.

Dalton Lamprecht led Ponca with 16 points.

