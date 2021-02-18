Dakota Valley senior Paul Bruns scores 2,000th career point in Panthers' win over Sioux City East

A 3-pointer by Whitaker to start the fourth quarter tied the score at 47-47. But Zephier’s free throw and a bucket by Paul Bruns gave Dakota Valley a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

Dakota Valley led 18-16 after one period and 37-34 at the end of a fast-paced first half.

East scored the first six points of the third quarter before Dakota Valley rattled off 10 unanswered.

“We told the guys before the game that East would have a great game plan and they did,” Kleis said. “Some other guys were going to have to hit shots and Alex was just awesome all the way around, defensively, attacking the glass. I’m really proud of him.”

East Coach Ras Vanderloo knew they had to concentrate on the Bruns brothers.

“They’re obviously all-state players and 2,000 points is incredible,” Vanderloo said. “We tried to make the other guys beat us and they stepped up. That’s a team that could win a state championship in South Dakota.”

Although East didn’t have its best shooting night, giving a powerhouse team like Dakota Valley a strong run just before tournaments was a plus.