Dakota Valley senior Paul Bruns scores 2,000th career point in Panthers' win over Sioux City East

SIOUX CITY — A rare matchup of marquee high school boys basketball programs turned into a night to remember for Dakota Valley High School senior Paul Bruns.
Not only did the Panthers pull out a 68-60 victory at East High, but Bruns reached a personal milestone.
The senior sharpshooter became just the 41st player in South Dakota high school history to score 2,000 points, netting 21 points to go along with a whopping 21 rebounds.
This game was supposed to be part of the annual CNOS Foundation Basketball Classic back in January, but that event was called off because of the coronavirus.
It was the first time the schools had ever met on the basketball court.
“Two thousand, that’s crazy, I never thought I would get to this point,” Bruns said. “I saw kids score 1,000, but I just thought 2,000 was crazy. To get to this has been a lot of hard work, but it’s all been worth it.”
The 6-foot-4 North Dakota recruit reached 2,000 with 2:25 left in the game. He added a couple of free throws later on, giving him 2,002 for his brilliant prep career.
“When he transferred in in 7th grade, we knew something special was brewing because he had it when he was young,” Dakota Valley Coach Jason Kleis said. “To get to 2,000 points is unbelievable. Tonight he was unselfish and wasn’t thinking about that and just played a great all-around game.”
Dakota Valley, ranked No. 4 in South Dakota Class A, raised its record to 15-2. The Panthers’ only losses are to No. 1 Vermillion and No. 2 Sioux Falls Christian.
They had to exert a ton of energy to fend off East, which had rebounded from four straight losses with wins in its last two outings.
Alex Zephier, another senior, gave Dakota Valley a huge left, charting 16 points and eight rebounds. Zephier came out on fire, hitting a pair of 3-pointers and scoring eight points in the first quarter.
He also came up with several key steals and added another trey in the second quarter.
“I told Alex he was the reason we won,” Bruns said. “Without him making those threes and getting those rebounds at the end of the game, we wouldn’t have won. He really stepped up big tonight and that’s the best game he’s played all year.”
Sophomore Isaac Bruns – Paul's younger brother – led the Panthers with 23 points. Dakota made 10 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter.
East, which closed the regular season with a 12-9 record, was paced by a pair of juniors, Bie Ruei with 18 points and De Vares Whitaker with 16.
Whitaker, averaging 25.4 points per game, couldn’t get untracked from the outside and the Black Raiders made just 6 of 20 shots in the final quarter.
A 3-pointer by Whitaker to start the fourth quarter tied the score at 47-47. But Zephier’s free throw and a bucket by Paul Bruns gave Dakota Valley a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
Dakota Valley led 18-16 after one period and 37-34 at the end of a fast-paced first half.
East scored the first six points of the third quarter before Dakota Valley rattled off 10 unanswered.
“We told the guys before the game that East would have a great game plan and they did,” Kleis said. “Some other guys were going to have to hit shots and Alex was just awesome all the way around, defensively, attacking the glass. I’m really proud of him.”
East Coach Ras Vanderloo knew they had to concentrate on the Bruns brothers.
“They’re obviously all-state players and 2,000 points is incredible,” Vanderloo said. “We tried to make the other guys beat us and they stepped up. That’s a team that could win a state championship in South Dakota.”
Although East didn’t have its best shooting night, giving a powerhouse team like Dakota Valley a strong run just before tournaments was a plus.
“We had chances and if a few of our shots go in it could have been a different deal, but they didn’t and that’s why you play the game,” Vanderloo said. “I thought it was great environment, some sense of normalcy in a crazy year. The fans on both sides were cheering and having a good time. I think it was good for all of Sioux City. I really hope we can keep this series going.”