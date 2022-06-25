Dakota Valley's Isaac Bruns goes with University of South Dakota basketball

NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley standout guard Isaac Bruns lifted the weight of a college decision off his shoulders Friday morning, announcing his commitment to the University of South Dakota ahead of his senior season.

“It definitely feels good,” Bruns said. “I've been getting recruited by schools for a while now and once USD started recruiting. it kind of felt right from the beginning and it was a pretty easy decision for me.”

BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Dakota Valley's Isaac Bruns has a knack to be a champion “I think our bond has grown every year,” Isaac Bruns said. “I think he’s a great coach and a great guy. I’m always listening when he has something to say. I’m glad he trusted his players to make decisions by ourselves. That might have been a big reason why we did so well this season.”

The Journal boys basketball player of the year led Dakota Valley to a perfect record and a state title in South Dakota’s Class A during his junior season this winter.

Bruns averaged 23.9 points per game. He was a 50-percent shooter, and he made shots from all over the floor.

Bruns scored over 30 points in five different games.

Bruns had received an offer from the Coyotes in February, but he said the recruiting started during his freshman year at Dakota Valley.

“The old coaching staff started recruiting me when Todd Lee was the head coach, but the main assistant coach Casey Kasperbauer stayed on the staff and he recruited me through the whole process,” Bruns said. “I think that started when I was a freshman and then coach (Eric) Peterson came in and he watched me play a couple of times and he told Casey to keep to keep recruiting me.”

Kasperbauer staying on staff through USD’s coaching change in March helped Bruns stay comfortable with the program and allowed Bruns to stay in the loop as USD looked for a new coach.

“I think that was a big part, it was good to see a familiar face,” Bruns said. “Especially having him text me through the process. He started recruiting me from the beginning, so for him to stay on staff definitely was really nice.”

Once Peterson was hired as the next head coach of the Coyotes, the recruit of Bruns continued, and Bruns now looks forward to playing for the new staff, which he met on his visit Thursday.

“I love the coaching staff. I met them all yesterday on my visit up there, and they're just really nice guys,” Bruns said. “And I think what they have going there and their style of play, everything fits how I want to play, too. And then the campus is really nice. I love that and my brother goes there too, so I guess that's a little bonus.”

Isaac’s older brother Paul, who won the Summit League Freshman of the Year award for the North Dakota Fighting Hawks last season, transferred to USD as Peterson’s first commit as the head coach in March.

“It's awesome,” Isaac said. “I'm pretty excited for it, to get to compete against him every day in practice, and then get into the games and do the same thing there.”

Isaac Bruns said that having Paul transfer to USD wasn’t on the main list of reasons he picked USD, but it is certainly a bonus.

Isaac Bruns said he believes that USD’s style of play is very similar to what is ran at Dakota Valley, and that what he has been able to learn from Panthers coach Jason Kleis will help him transition to USD and Division I basketball.

“Coach Kleis has been great getting me ready for this, did the same with Paul and just a lot of our defense and offenses are similar,” Isaac said. “Coach Kleis a pretty smart coach, so he knew things to do to get me ready, which also helped us win at the high school level.”

Isaac is hoping to bring his scoring ability as a guard to a strong group of guards currently on the USD roster, but he also wants to bring his defensive abilities to a defensive-minded coaching staff.

Bruns has been working on his ability to attack the basket and finish around the basket this summer as he prepares for his senior season with the Panthers. Then, it will be on the Division I basketball, something he has worked at since he was a kid.

“Yeah, that was pretty awesome, I like the sound of that,” Bruns said. “I’ve definitely worked for this goal since I was young, and to finally get there and decide on a Division I school is pretty awesome.”

