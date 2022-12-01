 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Don't call it a comeback: Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic overtakes Treynor in showstopper 78-60

  • 0

Treynor's advantage forced Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic to dig down, but it did to earn a 78-60 win Thursday on December 1 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

The last time Treynor and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic played in a 50-46 game on December 2, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cornerstone vs. St. Xavier NAIA volleyball championships pool play

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News