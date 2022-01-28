Down but not out; Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic beats back Sioux City S.C. West 65-49

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic fell behind early before coming to life in the first quarter of a 65-49 win over Sioux City S.C. West during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

The Crusaders' control showed as they carried a 45-36 lead into the fourth quarter.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic's offense darted to a 28-20 lead over Sioux City S.C. West at the half.

The Wolverines authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Crusaders 15-12 at the end of the first quarter.

