Down but not out; Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic beats back Sioux City S.C. West 65-49

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic fell behind early before coming to life in the first quarter of a 65-49 win over Sioux City S.C. West during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 21, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic faced off against Sioux City S.C. North and Sioux City S.C. West took on Sioux City S.C. North on January 14 at Sioux City North High School. Click here for a recap
The Crusaders' control showed as they carried a 45-36 lead into the fourth quarter.
Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic's offense darted to a 28-20 lead over Sioux City S.C. West at the half.
People are also reading…
The Wolverines authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Crusaders 15-12 at the end of the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.