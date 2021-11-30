Down but not out; Sioux City S.C. East beats back Spencer 80-58

Sioux City S.C. East fell behind fast, but not far enough as far as Spencer was concerned, and eventually pocketed an 80-58 win in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Sioux City S.C. East's shooting darted to a 40-33 lead over Spencer at halftime.

The start wasn't the problem for the Tigers, who began with a 21-18 edge over the Black Raiders through the end of the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.