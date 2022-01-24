East girls defeat West

SIOUX CITY-- The Sioux City East High School girls basketball team came out with a 24 point victory on Monday night, when the Black Raiders took down Sioux City West, 67-43.

East was led on offense by Alex Flattery, who scored 17 points, while Kayla Benson was close behind with 15, and Taylor Drent had 12.

Benson had three 3-pointers in the game

For West, Kiah Davis led the offense with 12 points. Lily Juhnke and Libby Buhman each had eight points, with Juhnke draining a pair of 3's.

With the win, East improved 9-6 on the season with its four consecutive win. The Black Raiders will play on Thursday, at Sioux City North.

West fell to 2-12 on the season, and will play on Friday, at Bishop Heelan.

Westwood 84, Missouri Valley 13: The Westwood High School girls basketball team walloped Missouri Valley at home on Monday night, as the Rebels defeated the Lady Reds by a score of 84-13.

Westwood scored 30 points in the first quarter while holding Missouri Valley scoreless, and then scored 30 more in the second quarter to head into the half with a 60-4 halftime lead.

The Rebels then outscored the Lady Reds in the second half, 24-9, to clinch the 69-point victory.

Addy Johnson led Missouri Valley in scoring with 16 points, while Ella Myler led Missouri Valley, with six.

The win was the 15th consecutive victory for Westwood.

Newell-Fonda 91, West Bend-Mallard 34: The Newell-Fonda High School girls crushed West Bend-Mallard on Monday night by a 91-34 score. The Mustangs took an early lead by scoring 36 points in the first quarter and 23 in the second, to take a 59-12 halftime advantage, and then outscored West Bend-Mallard in the second half, 32-33.

Kierra Jungers led the Mustangs with 17 points in the game, while Laney Hogrefe, Macy Sievers, and Mary Walker had 11, 10, and 10 points, respectively.

West Bend's leading scorer was Katrina Montag, with 12 points.

Boys

Harrisburg 78, Sioux City East 65: The Sioux City East High School boys basketball lost to Harrisburg (S.D.) on Monday night by a score of 78-65, as Harrisburg's Ethan Determan powered the home team offense with 32 points.

East's Bie Rue and Preston Dobbs finished with 21 and 20 points, respectively, but it wasn't enough to close the gap on the Cougars.

The third leading scorer for East was Cole Ritchie, who scored 11 points.

For Harrisburg, Gavin Aasheim was second in scoring with 11 points, while Jacob Mehrman had 12.

Sioux City East's next game will come on Tuesday night, at Sioux City West.

