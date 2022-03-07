East's Bie Ruei, Le Mars' Caleb Dreckman highlight All-Missouri River selections

SIOUX CITY — Two area seniors highlighted the Missouri River Conference first-team awards on Monday.

The league announced its all-conference teams for both boys and girls, consisting of a first team and a second team.

East High School senior Bie Ruei and Le Mars senior Caleb Dreckman were the two area seniors.

Dreckman led the conference in scoring, averaging 21.2 points per game. He scored over 400 points over his senior season.

Dreckman also averaged 5.0 rebounds per game.

Ruei, meanwhile, had the sixth-best scoring average in the conference at 13.3 ppg. Ruei made 45 percent on his shots and he was a 70-percent shooter from the free-throw line.

The other two local first-teamers were West junior Keavian Hayes and Sergeant Bluff-Luton junior Tyler Smith.

Hayes led the Wolverines with 17.1 ppg, and was a 52-percent shooter on the season. The Wolverines junior also averaged 6.7 rpg.

Smith led the Warriors with 16.4 ppg. He made 41 percent of his shots, and also had 2.7 assists per game.

Bishop Heelan had two on the MRAC second team: sophomore Matt Noll and senior Nick Miller. The Crusaders made it to the substate semifinals, where they lost to Carroll at home.

Noll scored a team-high 14.0 ppg, while Miller was at 11.2 ppg.

East junior Preston Dobbs was also on the second team, as was Bulldogs senior Konnor Calhoun.

All-MRAC girls

The metro area took five of the six first-team spots.

SB-L and Heelan took four of the five, as those two state qualifiers had junior Payton Hardy, senior Emma Salker, sophomore Brooklyn Stanley and junior Kenley Meis.

Even though she suffered a knee injury late in the season, Hardy still ended up being the Warriors’ leading scorer with 16.6 ppg.

Salker was second at 13.9 ppg.

Stanley and Meis were the scoring leaders for the Class 4A runner-up. Stanley led with 14.0 ppg while Meis averaged 12.6 ppg.

Stanley also averaged 3.8 steals per game.

East sophomore Alex Flattery was the metro’s fifth All-Conference first-teamer. She was a 52-percent shooter, and led the Black Raiders with 11.8 ppg.

The following ladies earned a second-team spot: East senior Kayla Benson, Le Mars sophomore Sarah Brown, East senior Taylor Drent, SB-L senior Maddie Hinkel, West senior Lily Juhnke and Heelan junior Lauryn Peck.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0