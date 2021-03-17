East's DaVares Whitaker, Bishop Heelan's Kenley Meis highlight Sioux City all-city teams

SIOUX CITY — The season is over, the nets have been cut, and Iowa's basketball champions have been crowned. Now, it's time to figure out who really was the season's best of the best.
On Tuesday, the All-State basketball list was released, with Sioux City East's Davares Whitaker and Majok Majouk of Sergeant Bluff-Luton making the team. Both of those players, along with four other boys and six girls, were selected by area coaches as the 2020-2021 All City basketball teams.
On the boys’ side, Whitaker and Bie Ruei of Sioux City East made the team, along with junior Keeon Hutton and sophomore Keavian Hayes of Sioux City West.
A pair of players from Sergeant Bluff-Luton rounded out the list, in Majouk and senior Jake Layman.
Whitaker led East this season with 569 points, 162 rebounds, and 110 assists, with a team-high 45 3-pointers, while Reui managed to put up 274 points, 105 rebounds, 56 assists, and 42 3-pointers for the Black Raiders.
Whitaker, who was also named to the All-State Second Team, was one of the most explosive players in the entire state according to his head coach, Ras Vanderloo. Whether it was his defense, his shooting, or his ferocious dunks, Whitaker brought the goods, to the tune of 24.5 points per game.
“We’ve had a crazy run of good basketball here at East,” Vanderloo said. “We were labeled last spring as one of the 10 most dominant or 10 best programs in the state. We’ve been very lucky and fortunate to have very good players and teams, and he fits right up there with all the good players we’ve ever had. He’s very talented.”
For West, Hayes and Hutton both led the way with 365 and 350 points, respectively, with Hutton also contributing 146 rebounds, 79 assists, and 31 3-pointers.
At Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Majouk and Layman finished as the Warriors’ two highest scorers. Along with his 251 points, the 6-foot-10 Majouk had 206 rebounds, 68 assists, 44 steals, and 47 blocks.
“One thing that made him unique was his ability to come off the ball defensively and come over to contest or block a shot,” Sergeant Bluff-Luton coach Adam Vander Schaaf said. “That was helpful to our defense. He was kind of an eraser if somebody got beat off the dribble and the shot was in help. He had a lot of impressive blocks.”
Layman, a 6-foot-8 senior had a team-high 86 assists on the season, along with 114 rebounds, and 24 steals.
GIRLS ALL-CITY
On the girls’ side, the All-City team consisted of Kayla Benson of East, Payton Hardy and Emma Salker of Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Kenley Meis of Bishop Heelan, Gabby Wagner of West, and Kyra Fisher of South Sioux City.
Benson was East’s leading scorer this season, with 272 total points and a team-high 63 rebounds and 53 steals.
Salker led SB-L of 283 points, while pulling in a team-high 158 rebounds, 63 assists, and 40 steals. Hardy had 219 points and 157 rebounds.
Kenley Meis was second on the team at Bishop Heelan with 234 points, along with 95 rebounds, 41 assists, and 39 steals.
While Meis didn’t lead the Crusaders in any major offensive category, head coach Jay Wright credited her as a player who could do a little bit over everything.
As the team's point guard, Meis averaged 11 points, and four rebounds per game, and finished second on the team with 32 3-pointers. She also had 76 total defensive rebounds, oftentimes had to guard the other team's best player, and rarely had the chance to leave the floor to catch her breath during games.
"We just asked her to do a lot," Wright said. "I think the other coaches recognize that, and they recognize that she was maybe the glue that kept that thing together."