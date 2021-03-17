East's DaVares Whitaker, Bishop Heelan's Kenley Meis highlight Sioux City all-city teams

“We’ve had a crazy run of good basketball here at East,” Vanderloo said. “We were labeled last spring as one of the 10 most dominant or 10 best programs in the state. We’ve been very lucky and fortunate to have very good players and teams, and he fits right up there with all the good players we’ve ever had. He’s very talented.”

For West, Hayes and Hutton both led the way with 365 and 350 points, respectively, with Hutton also contributing 146 rebounds, 79 assists, and 31 3-pointers.

At Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Majouk and Layman finished as the Warriors’ two highest scorers. Along with his 251 points, the 6-foot-10 Majouk had 206 rebounds, 68 assists, 44 steals, and 47 blocks.

“One thing that made him unique was his ability to come off the ball defensively and come over to contest or block a shot,” Sergeant Bluff-Luton coach Adam Vander Schaaf said. “That was helpful to our defense. He was kind of an eraser if somebody got beat off the dribble and the shot was in help. He had a lot of impressive blocks.”

Layman, a 6-foot-8 senior had a team-high 86 assists on the season, along with 114 rebounds, and 24 steals.