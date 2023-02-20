Excitement ruled the day as overtime was needed before Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic bumped LeMars for a 49-47 vcitory at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic on Feb. 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

