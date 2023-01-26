Flexing muscle: Mapleton MVAOCOU tightens grip on Correctionville River Valley 54-29

Mapleton MVAOCOU's offense hit on all cylinders Thursday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 54-29 win over Correctionville River Valley on January 26 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Last season, Mapleton MVAOCOU and Correctionville River Valley squared off with December 9, 2021 at Mapleton MVAOCOU last season.
In recent action on January 20, Correctionville River Valley faced off against Lawton-Bronson and Mapleton MVAOCOU took on Sloan Westwood on January 20 at Sloan Westwood High School.
