 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Flexing muscle: Mapleton MVAOCOU tightens grip on Correctionville River Valley 54-29

  • 0

Mapleton MVAOCOU's offense hit on all cylinders Thursday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 54-29 win over Correctionville River Valley on January 26 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Last season, Mapleton MVAOCOU and Correctionville River Valley squared off with December 9, 2021 at Mapleton MVAOCOU last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 20, Correctionville River Valley faced off against Lawton-Bronson and Mapleton MVAOCOU took on Sloan Westwood on January 20 at Sloan Westwood High School. For results, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Wakefield vs Laurel-Concord-Coleridge girls basketball action

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News