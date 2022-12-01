 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Hartley H-M-S explodes past Moville Woodbury Central 73-18

Hartley H-M-s' all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Moville Woodbury Central during a 73-18 blowout on December 1 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The last time Moville Woodbury Central and Hartley H-M-S played in a 67-50 game on December 2, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

