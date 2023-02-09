Hawarden West Sioux lit up the scoreboard on February 9 to propel past Lawton-Bronson for a 79-56 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup

In recent action on February 3, Hawarden West Sioux faced off against Hinton . Click here for a recap. Lawton-Bronson took on Kingsley-Pierson on January 26 at Kingsley-Pierson High School. For a full recap, click here.

