No quarter was granted as Hawarden West Sioux blunted Le Mars Gehlen Catholic's plans 70-54 in Iowa boys basketball action on February 7.
The last time Hawarden West Sioux and Le Mars Gehlen Catholic played in a 59-58 game on February 7, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 31, Hawarden West Sioux faced off against Remsen St. Mary's . For more, click here. Le Mars Gehlen Catholic took on Hinton on January 31 at Le Mars Gehlen Catholic High School. For results, click here.
