No quarter was granted as Hawarden West Sioux blunted Le Mars Gehlen Catholic's plans 70-54 in Iowa boys basketball action on February 7.

The last time Hawarden West Sioux and Le Mars Gehlen Catholic played in a 59-58 game on February 7, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

