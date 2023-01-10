Hawarden West Sioux unloads on Akron-Westfield 68-48

Hawarden West Sioux's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Akron-Westfield 68-48 at Akron-Westfield High on January 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The last time Hawarden West Sioux and Akron-Westfield played in a 77-59 game on January 11, 2022. For results, click here.
Recently on January 5, Akron-Westfield squared off with Paullina South O'Brien in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.