Hinton edges Kingsley-Pierson in tough test 59-52

Hinton upended Kingsley-Pierson for a narrow 59-52 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 10.
In recent action on January 4, Hinton faced off against Hull Trinity Christian and Kingsley-Pierson took on Holstein Ridge View on January 3 at Kingsley-Pierson High School. Click here for a recap
Hinton's train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 44-38 points differential.
The Blackhawks darted in front of the Panthers 15-14 to begin the second quarter.
