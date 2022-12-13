Hinton edges Marcus MMCRU in tough test 54-51

Hinton weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 54-51 victory against Marcus MMCRU for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 13.
Marcus MMCRU authored a promising start, taking a 13-4 advantage over Hinton at the end of the first quarter.
The Blackhawks kept a 22-15 intermission margin at the Royals' expense.
Hinton darted to a 38-24 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Royals fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Blackhawks would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
Last season, Hinton and Marcus MMCRU faced off on December 14, 2021 at Hinton High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 2, Marcus MMCRU faced off against Le Mars Gehlen Catholic and Hinton took on Hull Trinity Christian on December 6 at Hinton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
