Hinton edges Marcus MMCRU in tough test 54-51

Hinton weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 54-51 victory against Marcus MMCRU for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 13.

Marcus MMCRU authored a promising start, taking a 13-4 advantage over Hinton at the end of the first quarter.

The Blackhawks kept a 22-15 intermission margin at the Royals' expense.

Hinton darted to a 38-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Royals fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Blackhawks would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

