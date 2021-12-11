 Skip to main content
Hinton engulfs Lawton-Bronson in flames 74-29

Hinton showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Lawton-Bronson 74-29 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 11.

The Blackhawks opened with a 11-10 advantage over the Eagles through the first quarter.

In recent action on November 30, Lawton-Bronson faced off against Kingsley-Pierson and Hinton took on Sloan Westwood on December 4 at Sloan Westwood High School. Click here for a recap

