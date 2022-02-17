Hinton escapes close call with Hawarden West Sioux 47-40

Hinton found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Hawarden West Sioux 47-40 on February 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Hinton darted in front of Hawarden West Sioux 23-16 to begin the second quarter.
A half tie at 32-32 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
The Blackhawks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 47-40 lead over the Falcons.
In recent action on February 7, Hawarden West Sioux faced off against Le Mars Gehlen Catholic and Hinton took on Sioux Rapids Sioux Central on February 10 at Sioux Rapids Sioux Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
