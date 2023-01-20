Hinton finally puts Harris-Lake Park away 72-55

Regulation was not enough time to decide a winner here, but Hinton finally eked out a 72-55 verdict over Harris-Lake Park in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The last time Hinton and Harris-Lake Park played in a 69-43 game on January 21, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Hinton faced off against Orange City Unity Christian and Harris-Lake Park took on Remsen St. Mary's on January 13 at Harris-Lake Park High School. For results, click here.
