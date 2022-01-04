Hinton finds its footing in victory over Hull Trinity Christian 77-37

Hinton rolled past Hull Trinity Christian for a comfortable 77-37 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Recently on December 21 , Hinton squared up on Moville Woodbury Central in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.